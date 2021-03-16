Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. 32,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

