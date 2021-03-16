East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,474 shares of company stock valued at $743,807. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

