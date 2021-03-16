Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

