Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Earth Science Tech
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.