E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 356,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.