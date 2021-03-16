Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

CSOD stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

