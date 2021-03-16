Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

