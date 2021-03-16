Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $318,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

