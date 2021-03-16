Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $281,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 195.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 101.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

