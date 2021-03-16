Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Knoll by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Knoll by 243.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNL opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $918.06 million, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

