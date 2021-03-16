Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,383 NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.05 million, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.