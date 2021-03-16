Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

