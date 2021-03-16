DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.41 ($45.19).

ETR DWS opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.07 and its 200 day moving average is €33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €37.06 ($43.60).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

