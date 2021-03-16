DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.41 ($45.19).

ETR:DWS opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €37.06 ($43.60).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

