Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,331 ($17.39) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

