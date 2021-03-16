Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

