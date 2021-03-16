DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of DTE opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

