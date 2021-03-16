Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLOW. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

