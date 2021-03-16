Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of DOMO opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

