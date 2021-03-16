Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

