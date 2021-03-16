DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.16.

DOCU opened at $220.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

