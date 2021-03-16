DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $434.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

DOCU traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,017. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

