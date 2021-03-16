Doctors Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $172.95 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051915 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

