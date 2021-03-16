Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO opened at $43.71 on Monday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.