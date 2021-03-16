DNotes 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,837.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $26,582.61 and $6,837.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

