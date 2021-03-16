Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NTES opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.