Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

