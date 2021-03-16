Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

