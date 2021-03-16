Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,127 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.