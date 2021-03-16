Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,540 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

