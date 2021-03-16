Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,746% compared to the average daily volume of 155 put options.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
DISCK stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
