Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,746% compared to the average daily volume of 155 put options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 111,114 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

