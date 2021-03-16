Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DIOD stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

