Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,535 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $38,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $292,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

APPS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.