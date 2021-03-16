Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 370,381 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,177,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,768,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,647 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. 8,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

