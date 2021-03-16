Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Portland General Electric worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 421,621 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE POR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

