DigixDAO Price Tops $333.49 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $333.49 or 0.00611880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $799,358.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 105,232 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

