Digitex Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00667162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035877 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

