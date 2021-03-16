Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

