Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of FANG opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

