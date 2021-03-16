Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Increased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,025 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $39,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,238. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

