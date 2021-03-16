Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,193.75 ($41.73).

Several research firms recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders bought 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,052.50 ($39.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,757,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,355. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The stock has a market cap of £71.42 billion and a PE ratio of 63.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,958.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,820.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

