Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.62).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.