Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.62).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

