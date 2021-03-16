Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRNNF. HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$24.55 during trading on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

