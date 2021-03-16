Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$46.20 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.