Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

DBTX stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

