Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,488.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $183,452.14 and $3,488.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00049133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00656722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026435 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

