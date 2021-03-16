DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

