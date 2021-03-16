DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
