DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $495,032.03 and approximately $70.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00360633 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.77 or 0.99808973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00078572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

