Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,237. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.