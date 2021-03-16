Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.